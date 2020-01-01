NEWS Honor Blackman didn’t want to 'be seen as a bimbo' Newsdesk Share with :







The former Bond girl - who famously played Pussy Galore in the 1964 film 'Goldfinger' opposite Sir Sean Connery as 007 - passed away earlier this week at the age of 94 due to natural causes.



And now, her friend of over four decades Richard Digby Day has remembered the actress as a woman who never wanted her iconic status to be purely reduced to the way she looked.



Richard said: “It was absolutely important to her not to be seen as a bimbo. The images of her are never actually bimbo-ish, they are powerful. Her beauty was very powerful.”



The theatre director recalled the tale of Honor’s first boyfriend - whom she met when her family evacuated to Bournemouth from London during World War II - as he revealed the actress broke up with him after he told her he’d need to “give up all this theatre nonsense” once they were married.



Richard added: “At the end of the war it seemed inevitable she and this boy would get married. But the young man couldn’t ­understand how important theatre had become to Honor.



"They were on a bus one day and he said, ‘When we’re married you’ll have to give up all this theatre ­nonsense’. And Honor said she literally got off the bus and never saw him again.



“She knew the theatre was ­something she couldn’t give up. She was always strong-willed and knew her own mind.”

And although Honor became known as a Bond girl for her striking beauty, 76-year-old Richard insists it was her “sense of self” that “made her so beautiful”.



Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper, he said: “Her voice was always there, even at the end, and her smile, and her rather wonderful eyes.



“But a lot of it is to do with an inner attitude. One of the things that made her so beautiful was her sense of herself.”