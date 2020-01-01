Harvey Weinstein 'refused to pay' Kevin Smith royalties for Clerks

Harvey Weinstein refused to pay Kevin Smith royalties for their 1994 movie Clerks, the filmmaker has alleged.

The 49-year-old sold his first movie to the 68-year-old film producer at the 1994 Sundance Film Festival, when Harvey ran distribution and production company Miramax.

He reportedly paid $227,000 (£182,299) for the movie, but they agreed that Kevin could receive a backend if the film became profitable.

Despite the cult hit grossing $3.2 million (£2.6 million) in North American theatres that fall, and earning tens of millions more in VHS sales, Kevin told Variety he's "still out (of) money."

“It took seven years for us to see any profit from that movie. For seven years, they were like: ‘Nope, the movie is still not in profit.’ And we were like, ‘How?’ And then there were things.”

"You can’t tell this fairytale story without mentioning the monster,” Kevin added, while discussing his upcoming biographical documentary Clerk.

According to the director, when his lawyer said he should audit Miramax, Kevin replied, “No, I can’t audit people I’m in business with. That’s gross.”

Now, however, he reflected: “If I was a better business person, I would have gone for more money. But it felt like, ‘Oh, there it is. That’s their process. Movie math.’”

He said he kept working with Harvey because he, “got paid upfront for each movie. Believe me, I ain’t crying poor. And I got ridiculous escalating salaries.”

Clerk was supposed to debut at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, but due to its cancellation, its release has been put on hold.