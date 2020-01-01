Shailene Woodley lost work due to 'very scary physical situation' when career was taking off

Shailene Woodley was "very, very sick" during her early 20s, causing the actress to lose out on several high-profile jobs.

While promoting her new movie Ending, Beginnings, the 28-year-old opened up on her health scare, and admitted that "the commercial success I had in this industry began to wear on my strength."

"While I was doing the Divergent movies and working hard, I also was struggling with a deeply personal, very scary physical situation. Because of that, I said no to a lot of opportunities," the actress told the New York Times.

"I was in a place where I had no choice but to just surrender and let go of my career, and it brought out this negative voice in my mind that kept spinning for years and years afterward."

While the Big Little Lies star didn't elaborate on her illness, she insisted she's now fighting fit and has been really focused on her mental health in recent years.

"Now I'm on the other side of it, thank God," she smiled. "I feel very grounded and rooted in who I am and very clear about everything in my life, whether it's my career or my relationships or my own internal worth... I feel very grateful to have walked that line of fire, because now I know what I don't want to ever go back to."