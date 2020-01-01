NEWS British actor and comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor dies of coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







Actor and comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor has died at the age of 79 after contracting coronavirus.



Tim, who was best known as a member of comedy group The Goodies alongside Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie, passed away on Easter Sunday, his agent confirmed.



"It is with great sadness that we announce Tim's death early today from Covid-19," they said in a statement.



Praising the star, it continued: "He was an exceptional client and a pleasure to represent. We're grateful that we have so much of his work to view, read and listen to.



"He had, of course, many fans whom he always treated cheerfully even after long and exhausting rehearsals and recordings."



The comedian performed sketches as part of the comedy trio in their eponymous TV show, which ran from 1970 to 1982. He also appeared on BBC radio show Sorry, I'll Read That Again, and TV series At Last the 1948 Show, alongside Monty Python stars John Cleese and Graham Chapman, who he first met as members of Cambridge University's famous Footlights drama group.



The funnyman was also a panellist on beloved BBC Radio 4 show I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue for more than 40 years.



He is survived by his wife Christine, whom he married in 1968, and their two sons, Ben and Edward.