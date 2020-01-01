NEWS Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrate daughter's second birthday Newsdesk Share with :







Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrated their daughter True's second birthday together amid the coronavirus lockdown on Sunday.



The reality TV star officially split from the basketball player after he kissed family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.



Since then, the pair have worked hard to maintain a healthy friendship for the sake of their daughter, and have been living together with their little girl in Khloe's house since the lockdown began to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

And despite not being able to celebrate with their family and friends, Khloe and Tristan still managed to go all out with a Trolls-themed party.



Sharing a snap of True surrounded by pink balloons on her Instagram page, Khloe wrote: "Happy birthday my sweet TuTu!! You are all of my unforgettable memories of the past few years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future.



"You are literally my entire world! I can't believe you are TWO!! You make my life complete and I can't wait to have forever with you!!! Until the end of time; I love you my sweet girl. PS This new face she's making makes me so happy!"



She also shared a video on her Instagram Stories of her and Tristan helping True to blow out the candles on her cake.



Tristan posted his own sweet tribute to True on his Instagram page too, uploading a snap of her sitting on top of her new ice-cream parlour toy and writing: "Happy Birthday to my sweet baby True. You have no idea how much daddy loves you. I can't believe how fast time has flown by. You will always be daddy's little girl. I Love you soo much Tutu. Happy birthday day. #DaddysTwin."



Khloe recently set the record straight about her relationship with Tristan. When one fan asked if the fact they're in lockdown together means they're giving their romance another go, the 35-year-old replied: "It means her parents love her beyond measure."