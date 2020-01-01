NEWS Lili Reinhart's pet pooch is on the mend following a vicious attack by another dog Newsdesk Share with :







The 23-year-old actress recently revealed via Instagram that her dog Milo was attacked whilst they were out on a walk - but she's now confirmed that her pet is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery.



Speaking in a new video, Lili said: "Thank you so much to everyone who reached out to me about Milo.



"It was an outpouring of love and that was so incredibly sweet and kind. Thank you.



"He's OK, he's home with me. He had surgery. He had a big wound on his head, so part of his head is shaved and he has a little puncture wound here as well that's stitched up. He's OK.



"He's a little timid. He's on paid meds to help because you can tell he's quite uncomfortable with the stitches."



Although her dog is now on the mend, Lili described the incident as the "most terrifying" thing she's ever witnessed.

She also thanked her followers for being so supportive of her and Milo.



The actress - who is best-known for portraying Betty Cooper on the teen drama series 'Riverdale' - continued: "I keep having flashbacks on that entire situation and how traumatising it was for him and me.



"I mean I just ... I hope that he heals really well and he's not terrified of other dogs from now on - we're probably gonna have to work on that.



"But truly thank you to everyone who reached out about his well being. He's doing surprisingly well and being a little extra cuddly right now which is very sweet, but I am watching his every move and taking good care of him."