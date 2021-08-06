NEWS James Gunn promises Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and The Suicide Squad won't be delayed Newsdesk Share with :







James Gunn has reassured fans Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Suicide Squad won't be delayed because of the coronavirus crisis.



When the global health pandemic began, production on countless movies and TV shows shut down in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.



In addition, the closure of cinemas worldwide meant many film companies were forced to rethink whether or not to drop their features.



But in a Q&A session with fans on Twitter on Sunday, filmmaker Gunn was asked whether he thinks the proposed release date of 6 August 2021 for The Suicide Squad will remain in place.



"Right now, there's no reason for The Suicide Squad release date to move," he replied. "We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting and set up editing from our homes (due to a post-production team and studio with foresight) before quarantine."



The Suicide Squad, written and directed by Gunn, features an ensemble cast including the likes of Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney.



He added that the situation with the third instalment of Guardians of the Galaxy, also expected to drop in 2021, is much the same.



"Right now, the plans with Vol. 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus," the director said of the film, which will see the return of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord.