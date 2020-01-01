Busy Philipps: 'I no longer have any issues with James Franco'

Busy Philipps has moved past her problems with James Franco after he "really apologised" to her.

The former Cougar Town actress hit headlines in 2018 after her memoir This Will Only Hurt a Little was released, with an excerpt detailing an incident in which Franco "threw" her to the ground on the set of their short-lived TV show Freaks and Geeks.

After she called him a "f**king bully", Franco apologised to her the following day, and she accepted.

And in a new chat on British presenter Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast, Philipps once again opened up about the incident, and said that she doesn't hold a grudge against her former co-star.

"He had his own #MeToo stuff, accusations in the United States when that was happening," she said. "I didn’t have that experience with him, he was just a d**k to me and horrible, but he’s apologised as an adult, really apologised. So I have no issues with... He and I don’t have any issues. His journey is his own."

Philipps went on to admit that, ahead of the coronavirus lockdown, her husband Marc Silverstein would run into Franco at spin class on occasion in Los Angeles and the two were always civilised, laughing: "It's so L.A.!"