Paris Hilton is to DJ a virtual festival to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts

The 'Nothing In This World' hitmaker will perform a DJ set at Triller festival to raise money to help those on the front line, working to fight the pandemic.



She shared: "Can't wait to perform for you all this weekend during #HomeQuarantine! ... I’ll be performing from home for @TrillerVids Virtual Music Festival #TrillerFest with this amazing lineup! @SnoopDogg,

@MarshmelloMusic, @Migos, @PitBull, @WyclefJean, @DonDiablo, @ChanelWestCoast @RubyRose & over 100 other artists to raise donations for #MusicCares #NoKidHungry & driving donations for those deeply affected by Covid-19. #Triller #StayHome #Complex ... Click link in my bio for your FREE pass to #TrillerFest (sic)"



Meanwhile, Paris previously revealed he wants to live forever as she is concerned that "nothing" happens after death, which would be "boring".



She said: "Death scares me because I don't know what happens. I just don't want it to be nothing because that would be so boring. I'm trying to figure out a way - freezing myself or inventing the fountain of youth pill - so people could live forever, like that movie 'Death Becomes Her.'"



And Paris feels she is struggling to shake off her ditsy image.



She explained: "What most people don't know is that it was a character that I came up with for the show and created for several reasons. I had so much fun doing it and I love being able to prove people differently today."