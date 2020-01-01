NEWS Maya Jama would love to be a Bond girl Newsdesk Share with :







The television presenter and actress would love to take on the coveted role one day, admitting it has always been a "dream" of hers.



Speaking on All Round To Mrs Brown's, she said: "One day, I'd love to be a Bond girl. That would be a dream I think most people have."



Meanwhile, Maya previously revealed she is using the lockdown period to learn her lines for her debut movie role.

The 25-year-old model-and-presenter recently revealed she was set to head overseas for the mystery project, but refused to give any details, and after the production was postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, she's making good use of her time at her family's home in Bristol, south west England, to get some practice in.



She said: "Having some kind of routine at home and planning ahead for when I'm back to work properly. I have a script to learn for a film, so it gives me time to learn it."



Maya has grown used to juggling various projects in recent years, she wants to be "focused" on her new job and is looking forward to dedicating herself to just acting.



She continued: "I want to be focused. I am looking forward to dedicating myself to one thing. I usually do five jobs in a week."



Maya has always dreamed of working on the big screen after falling in love with acting at school but "fell into" presenting because it was easier.



She added: "Before I was a presenter I wanted to act. I kind of fell into presenting. It felt easier. It felt like I didn't have to pretend to be someone else. I think now because I am so used to being Maya on screen. I think I will find it more challenging being someone else. I think I was probably a better actress in school but I am going to give it my best."