Jessie cast pay tribute to 'beautiful soul' Cameron Boyce during virtual reunion

The cast of hit Disney Channel series Jessie shared some of their favourite memories of late co-star Cameron Boyce during a virtual reunion for the Stars in the House YouTube series.

Hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the special get together featured stars including Skai Jackson, Peyton List, and Karan Brar remembering Boyce, who died in July, 2019 at age 20 after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy.

Boyce starred as Luke Ross on the show, portraying one of the four Ross siblings, and his onscreen brothers and sisters honoured their "sweet and loving" friend.

"I remember a week before I met him, I saw him on Dancing With the Stars and I was just thinking, 'This boy is just so talented. He's just so good,'" Jackson, 18, said. "I was so excited to meet him and we just got to talking and he just treated me like one of his own just right away."

Brar, 21, recalled bonding with Boyce during breaks between scenes, adding: "We were always like two peas in a pod... We were so close in age that we were both kinda just going through the same experiences and helping each other figure it out."

Similarly, List, 22, remembered how she and Boyce were tutored together on set and often spent "every moment together". However, despite her being older, she added, "He would teach me something every day... He really is an old soul and he taught me so much."

Meanwhile, Debby Ryan, who portrayed the show's titular character Jessie Prescott, recalled how the late star comforted her when her mother was battling breast cancer during the third season of the show.

"He had this sense and was aware, and I remember he would just pursue (me) to come and give me hugs... He sort of had this like maturity and this comforting - and it was like a two-way street for the first time in a really cool way. I just will never forget that. He was really special."

Broadway actor Kevin Chamberlin, who played the Ross family butler Bertram Winkle wrapped the discussion, commenting on Boyce: "He was really one of the kindest people you'll ever meet and just a beautiful soul."