NEWS John Boyega wants to find love in the same way his parents have







The ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ star is keen to find a “companion” he can spend the rest of his life with, as he’s been inspired by his own parents, who have been married for 25 years.



He said: “My mom and dad have been together for 25 years, so that’s the system I will follow. It’s nice to survive with your companion by your side. I’m sure it’s a good thing. But I’ve never experienced it.”



And whilst the 28-year-old actor isn’t picky when it comes to his future partner, he knows they will have to follow his Christian faith.



He added: “I do know, however, that she’s got to be Christian.



“I come from a family that has strong faith, and you realise that life is transient, and nothing is more important than inner peace. I pray and meditate a lot. Money and fame do not have enough power over me to change my personality.”



John - who’s, Samson Adegboyega, is a Pentecostal minister - admits he is no longer as “systematically religious” as he once was, but says his faith still forms the “fundamental blueprint” of his life.



The ‘Attack the Block’ actor explained to Sorted magazine: “I grew up as a minister’s son and was systematically religious in the beginning.



“I was religious because that was all I knew. But then I let it go and had my own spiritual experiences and came on back. When I did that, my life and my outlook changed. I’m still a work in progress but I have a fundamental blueprint for the kind of man I want to be – and it’s a result of a process of being around some incredible people in acting school who had a spiritual awareness and weren’t afraid to say it.”