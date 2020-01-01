NEWS Khloe Kardashian 'felt very upset' that she couldn’t invite family to daughter True’s birthday party. Newsdesk Share with :







The 35-year-old reality star hosted a “small but very memorable” party for her daughter to mark her second birthday on Sunday (12.04.20), but reportedly “had a moment” during the bash in which she felt upset by the fact her family couldn’t be there to celebrate with her.



True’s party was attended by just her parents - Khloe and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - due to the coronavirus pandemic, with her famous family having to miss out on seeing the toddler in person.



A source told People magazine: “It was a small but very memorable celebration. Tristan was around all weekend to make it special too. [Khloe] was very excited about True’s birthday.



“Instead of having a planner this year, Khloé took care of the decorations herself. She loved making it special for True. Considering the circumstances, it was the best celebration. True was very happy.



“Khloé misses her family terribly though. She had a moment during the week when she felt very upset that they couldn’t all celebrate together. But in the end, it was all great.”



The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star had previously revealed True’s party was only attended by two of them and her father Tristan.



Giving an update on Instagram, she shared: "Miss True is about to wake up and these are all her birthday gifts. She is going to freak out. I mean, look at this ice cream parlour from auntie Kiki. She's so loved and spoiled, we couldn't ask for anything else. Even though this party consists of her mommy, daddy and True, she will feel loved and adored. This is just crazy, she's so spoiled but she's sweet."



Whilst the family had all originally planned to be there, Khloe's famous family had to send their best wishes to True via video chat.



A source said recently: "Khloé, True and Tristan will be together on Sunday, but there will be no lavish Kardashian party this time. They can't be with the rest of the family, so she has been baking individual cakes to drop off at the homes of her sisters and brother, and her mom, so everyone gets a cake. Then everybody is going to get together on Zoom on Sunday to sing 'Happy Birthday' and blow out the candles."