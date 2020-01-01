Dwayne Johnson wanted to play Jack Reacher

Dwayne Johnson has confessed he always wanted to play the role of Jack Reacher in a movie.

In a recent Q&A video on Instagram, the wrestler-turned-actor was asked by a fan: "Was there a movie role I really wanted, but lost to another actor?"

Despite his usual success with casting, Johnson revealed that Reacher was the one part that got away.

"Fortunately, for me, there aren't a lot of guys at all who look like me. So, all of my roles, from the beginning of my career, I've been a lucky son of a b**ch that they've been created and designed for me - except Jack Reacher," he explained.

Johnson aspired to play Reacher, the hero in 2012's Jack Reacher and its 2016 sequel, as he and the character shared a similar physique. Tom Cruise ended up landing the part.

"I didn't even know if I had a shot for it, but the people around me at that time made me think that I did. I felt like I did, I felt like, 'Why not me?'" the 47-year-old commented.

In his usual philosophical fashion, Johnson insisted there was a silver lining to not being offered the role, as he instead took up the part of the "one and only bad a**, s**t talkin', gravity and reality-defying, always winkin' and having fun OUTLAW LAWMAN KNOWN AS LUKE HOBBS" in the Fast and the Furious franchise.

And later in the video, Johnson also dropped some details on the upcoming Hobbs & Shaw sequel movie, teasing the possibility of brand-new characters: "We have a few more surprises and great characters to create. Not characters that Hobbs can just kick the s**t out of, because that's boring, but characters I think that you guys are gonna fall in love with. Villains, anti-heroes, and heroes all across the board."