Fans mock Daryl Hannah's edited Splash nude scenes on Disney+

Fans have mocked the special effects used to edit Daryl Hannah's nude scenes in the Disney+ version of classic romantic comedy Splash.

The 1984 movie, directed by Ron Howard, stars Tom Hanks as a young man who falls in love with a mermaid named Madison after she saves him from drowning.

The film, which was originally rated PG, included two scenes which featured Madison walking around naked in front of the Statue of Liberty, and another, when she dives into the ocean showing her nude behind.

An uncensored version of the film premiered on the streaming service back in February, but it has since been updated to adhere to the studio's modern censorship standards.

In one amended scene, Madison's hair has been lengthened to look like it now covers her rear, while her bottom has been blurred out in another.

However, fans have noticed that the effects used to cover the character's nudity are poor quality and have mauled the CGI on social media.

"Disney+ didn't want butts on their platform so they edited Splash with digital fur technology," film critic Allison Pregler posted on Twitter, alongside a clip of the edited scene, prompting a flurry of responses from outraged Splash fans.

"THEY GAVE HER A FURRY BATH MAT ON HER BUTT WHAT THE HELL," one wrote, while another commented: "It's like they tried to make her hair longer and thicker, but gave her a giant shag carpet for a butt instead."

The updated version of Splash now plays with a notice at the beginning, which reads, "This film has been modified from its original version. It has been edited for content."

According to IMDb, the film was given a PG rating in 1984 because the nudity wasn't sexual.