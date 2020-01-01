Daisy Ridley breaks silence on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker criticism

Daisy Ridley found it "so upsetting" to read criticism about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The British actress made her third appearance as Rey in J.J. Abrams' film, which divided both fans and critics when it was released in December, and has since become the lowest-rated feature in the main nine-movie Star Wars franchise.

Breaking her silence on the criticism in an interview on the DragCast podcast, Ridley admitted she had a tough January because she struggled with the fact fans didn't love episode nine like they did the other instalments.

"This last film was really tricky," she said, according to Entertainment Weekly. "January was not that nice. It was weird, I felt like all of this love that we'd sort of been shown the first time around, I was like, 'Where's the love gone?'"

She added that watching The Skywalker Legacy, a making-of documentary on the Rise of Skywalker's DVD release, and remembering the love the cast shared on set, made it more difficult to accept the lukewarm response.

"I watched the documentary, the making-of, this week," the 28-year-old continued. "It's so filled with love, and I think it's that tricky thing of when you're part of something that is so filled with love and then people (don't like it). You know, everyone's entitled to not like something, but it feels like it's changed slightly. But I think in general that's because social media and what have you."

Ridley also insisted that if she didn't like a film she wouldn't tweet about it, but many others do and she had a hard time avoiding negative articles and reactions because they flooded her social media feeds.

"Conversations are just more public, so there's stuff I wouldn't have seen, but honestly trying to scroll through my newsfeed in January and trying to not see Star Wars stuff, I'd see headlines and be like 'Oh my God, this is so upsetting,'" she shared.