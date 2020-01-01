NEWS Florence Pugh dances to Elvis Presley classic in support of 'critical' Nick Cordero Newsdesk Share with :







Florence Pugh busted a move to Elvis Presley's song Got a Lot o' Livin' to Do in support of her critically ill pal Nick Cordero.



The Canadian actor, who starred in Bullets Over Broadway in 2014 and hit musical Waitress in 2016, was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after contracting what was initially believed to be pneumonia earlier this year.



While he tested negative for Covid-19, his condition has continued to worsen and, over the weekend, he was moved to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he then lost consciousness and his pulse, leading doctors to have to resuscitate him.



The star is currently on an ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine to help support his lungs and heart, dialysis to help with his kidneys, and a ventilator, and his wife, Amanda Kloots, who has been updating followers about his condition, urged fans to "keep playing and dancing" to the tune in honour of the actor.



In response, Little Women star Florence took to her Instagram on Monday to share a video of herself dancing to the track and asked her followers to do the same.



"I was wondering if I could ask a huge, huge favour of you all," the 24-year-old said via her Instagram Stories. "Our good friends Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots are suffering at the moment.



"Nick has been battling coronavirus for the past two weeks and he's been in critical condition for the past week and he's in hospital every day fighting for his life. And it's really f**king scary... I hope that all of us can sing and dance right now and send all these amazing energies up to him and just give him some support for fighting one of the hardest things he’ll ever have to fight."



In a recent update, Amanda, who shares baby son Elvis with her beau, added of his health: "I told him he had to fight. I told him he is strong and can do this...



"The doctors are still concerned about his right leg and we need him to start making small responses off sedation. These are the next two goals that need to happen."