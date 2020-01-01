NEWS Zac Efron to reunite with High School Musical castmates for Disney singalong Newsdesk Share with :







Zac Efron and his High School Musical castmates are to reunite for a Disney Family Singalong on Thursday.



Just days after Vanessa Hudgens shared a snap of a Zoom call between herself and her former co-stars in the Disney Channel movies, director Kenny Ortega revealed that an official reunion will form part of the highly-anticipated Disney TV special.



Zac will re-team with ex Vanessa, as well as Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and Lucas Grabeel in a video chat, where they are expected to sing the film's uplifting tune, We're All In This Together.



Speaking to Deadline about the reunion, Kenny explained that they couldn't reach Zac until late into the planning process, but as soon as they did, he "jumped in".



"Everyone we reached out to was quick - and you’ll see it in their spirit and the way they come together from their homes. They recognise this is an opportunity to strengthen spirits for those joining us for the broadcast," he said.



Following the news, Ashley took to her Instagram page to share her excitement, writing: "ITS HAPPENING!!! We have reunited for a special night just for you guys! Thanks @kennyortegablog for the shout out! Honestly all I want to do in this moment is bring everyone some joy #disneyfamilysingalong @abcnetwork APRIL 16th."



Other stars participating in the Disney Family Singalong include Ariana Grande, who will perform I Won't Say I'm In Love from Hercules, and Demi Lovato, who will duet with Michael Buble on A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes from Cinderella.



The Disney Family Singalong will air in the U.S. on Thursday at 8pm on ABC.