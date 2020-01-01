Trolls World Tour breaks records with biggest digital release ever

Trolls World Tour has broken records by scoring the biggest opening weekend for a digital release.

The sequel to the 2016 animated musical, featuring the vocal talents of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Sam Rockwell, and Kelly Clarkson, was due to be released in cinemas on 10 April.

However, while big-budget blockbusters, including No Time to Die, Fast and Furious 9, A Quiet Place Part II, and Mulan, were postponed after the Covid-19 outbreak led to cinema chains shuttering across the world, bosses at Universal decided to release Trolls World Tour on video-on-demand services for audiences to enjoy while self-isolating at home.

The movie has become the number one title on on-demand video platforms, such as Amazon, Comcast, Apple, and FandangoNOW, and Universal officials announced on Monday that Trolls World Tour had the biggest opening day and weekend for a digital title. They have not released official figures.

Cameron Douglas, head of FandangoNow, said that the animated sequel had generated the best weekend sales in the history of the streaming service.

"Following weeks of anticipation for its home premiere, Trolls World Tour is now FandangoNOW's streaming debut champ, with the best pre-orders, first day and opening weekend sales we've ever seen," he said in a statement. "We're pleased that families looking for a much-needed entertainment break are enjoying DreamWorks Animation's latest movie on our service."

The movie, which was available to rent for $19.99 (£16) for 48 hours, was also available to 21 drive-in locations across the U.S.

Movies are traditionally shown in cinemas for around 90 days before being released on video-on-demand services.