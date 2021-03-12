Disney postpones Soul release by five months

Disney executives have delayed the release of upcoming Pixar animation Soul from June to November.

The children's movie follows a school music teacher, voiced by Jamie Foxx, who gets involved in an accident that causes his soul to be separated from his body. It was originally slated to open on 19 June and was Disney's nearest big release after officials reshuffled the majority of its cinema calendar.

However, on Monday, Disney bosses announced that Soul would be delayed like many of their other titles, and would now open on 20 November.

Foxx shared the news on his Instagram Stories with the caption: "I pray we will all be safe and healthy, watching in theatres together."

In addition, Disney executives also announced that Raya and the Last Dragon, an original fantasy film, had been postponed from 25 November to 12 March 2021, so an untitled live-action movie originally scheduled for that date has been removed from the schedule.

Now Soul has been postponed, a major studio movie isn't set to open in cinemas until July, when Christopher Nolan's Tenet is still scheduled for release. Disney officials have also set the rescheduled release date for their live-action remake of Mulan for 24 July.

They underwent a huge reshuffle in March, moving films like Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow to November and The Eternals to February 2021. They also opted to move children's sci-fi movie Artemis Fowl onto their streaming service Disney+, with chairman Bob Iger recently hinting that more films will follow in its footsteps.

Soul is the second Pixar title to debut this year following fantasy adventure Onward, featuring the voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt. Onward was showing in cinemas when they closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and has since been released early on Disney+.