Erin Foster hits back after causing controversy with 'insensitive' wedding quip

Erin Foster has been forced to defend herself after causing controversy with a wedding quip many deemed to be "insensitive" during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 37-year-old, who is the daughter of music mogul David Foster, shared a snap from her December wedding to businessman Simon Tikhman on her Instagram page on Monday, and referenced all the ceremonies that have been cancelled this year due to the health crisis.

"Not to brag, but what a time to have already had your wedding," she penned.

Erin quickly received numerous comments on the post, with hordes of her followers criticising her for the joke.

"Can you not caption this? There's millions of people, aside from those that are losing loved ones and jobs, who are dealing with cancelling and changing their weddings and the reality that they may never have the wedding they dreamed of. As a public figure, this is extremely insensitive, and in a time like this you should try (to) be better (sic). Thanks," one person wrote, while another commented: "I don't think you meant this with any malice but this is definitely a joke for the group chat not for your half a million followers who this reads as extremely insensitive and tone-deaf."

Hitting back, Erin replied: "It's a wedding not a death everyone needs to relax (sic)."

When another fan praised her for the "hilarious" post and urged her not to take it down, Erin responded: "Trust me I'm not taking this down. Anyone who wants to blame me for corona or for their wedding being postponed is just very, very confused about how pandemics work."