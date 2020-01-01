Ricky Gervais slams celebrities for complaining about coronavirus lockdown

Ricky Gervais has slammed his fellow celebrities for moaning about coronavirus lockdown measures from their mansions.

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in governments across the world telling citizens to stay in their homes as much as possible - with some stars, including British singer Sam Smith and TV host Ellen DeGeneres, complaining on social media that being in lockdown is tough.

Last month, Smith was pictured apparently crying in a shot posted on Instagram, while sitting on some steps at home, which, alongside another isolation image, the Stay with Me hitmaker captioned: "Stages of a quarantine meltdown".

However, Ricky has now blasted the stars complaining about being holed up in luxury homes, and told U.K. newspaper The Sun they should be grateful they aren't working to battle the disease or struggling to make ends meet.

"After this is over I never want to hear people moaning about the welfare state again, I never want to hear people moaning about nurses again. Or porters," he raged. "These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining. Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families' health selflessly. But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don't want to hear it."

Ricky then joked that being in lockdown isn't much of a problem for him as he and his partner Jane Fallon prefer to stay in most nights anyway.

"I didn't go out much anyway, and there's always too much booze in the house," the 58-year-old added. "It's always been the 6pm watershed for as long as I remember."