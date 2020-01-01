Alicia Silverstone amuses herself by slipping classic Clueless lines into conversation

Clueless star Alicia Silverstone makes herself laugh by slipping her favourite lines from the classic movie into conversation.

The 43-year-old actress, who played Cher Horowitz in 1995 coming-of-age teen comedy film, reflected on its 25th anniversary in an interview with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she never expected the movie to still be so popular with audiences.

"I had no idea. I just knew it was an exciting part and that (director) Amy Heckerling was such a good filmmaker," she explained. "I was really excited to take that on."

Alicia went on to confess she has her favourite lines from the movie - and revealed she often amuses herself by using them in her everyday life.

"It's not my line, but I love when Brittany Murphy says, 'You're a virgin, who can't drive'," she shared. "On my life, sometimes for fun, to make myself laugh, I'll say, 'Oops! My bad'... I really like, 'Well you see how picky I am about my shoes and they only go on my feet'."

When asked about the possibility of a movie sequel, spin-off or reboot, Silverstone shared that she doesn't see one happening.

"I don't think Amy Heckerling's down for that," the Batman & Robin star said. "It's not in my hands. I think what's really hard about Clueless to re-do it is that Cher learns how to become a whole human.

"Where do you pick her up? Do you pick her up from the evolved self or do you pick up from she's relapsed and now she's back to her old ways? I don't know where you go."