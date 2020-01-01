NEWS Katie Price really missing her four children who cannot live with her during coronavius outbreak Newsdesk Share with :







The 41-year-old star only has 17-year-old Harvey - who suffers from a number of health conditions, including blindness, ADHA and Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder which affects his development - at home with her during the pandemic and hasn't seen her other kids, Junior, 14, Princess, 12, Jett, six, and Bunny, five, for a month.



Katie made the decision that it would be best for her four children to live with their dads during lockdown in the UK as she felt it was the best way to keep her oldest son safe due to Harvey being at high risk of dying from the respiratory illness.



Katie - who has Junior and Princess with first husband Peter Andre and Jett and Bunny with third spouse Kieran Hayler - said: "I haven't seen the other kids. It's just me and Harvey now. Harvey is one of those who are at high risk of dying if they get it, so I haven't been able to see my other kids.



"It's hard, but I've got FaceTime. In that respect, I'm struggling - it's been a month since I've seen them. But I can't risk it for Harvey."



While the former glamour model is content in her own company, she's also struggling being apart from her ailing mother Amy, who is living with irreversible lung condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).



In an interview with the latest issue of New! magazine, the one-time 'Loose Women' panellist said: "Believe it or not, I don't mind my own company.



"But my mum is dying and the last time I saw her was two weeks ago. I couldn't even go in the house. I was in the garden and she was in the conservatory. It's so hard, but that's why you've got to give it to the NHS and the carers out there who are helping everyone."



Katie admitted she'd love to have signed up as an NHS volunteer to support the service if her time wasn't filled with looking after her disabled son Harvey.



She said: "If I didn't have Harvey, I would be a volunteer."