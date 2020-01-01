Oprah Winfrey's new TV special to highlight coronavirus effect on African Americans

Oprah Winfrey is set to address issues affecting the African-American community amid the coronavirus pandemic as part of her latest TV special.

The upcoming episode of Oprah Talks COVID-19 will focus on the deadly virus and its impact on "black America".

"This coronavirus is shaking up the world," Winfrey wrote on Twitter. "I hope you'll join me to understand why COVID-19 is having such a deadly impact on black America as I speak to leaders in our community and family members who are having to bury their dead alone."

During the TV event, which will air on the Oprah Winfrey Network and AppleTV+ on Tuesday, Winfrey will sit down with "leaders, doctors, journalists, & real people suffering in this pandemic".

"Not only is it serious, but people that you don't know, but probably will know, are losing their loved ones," she shared during an interview on America's Today show on Tuesday morning. "We as a people, as African Americans, have jobs that require us to be at work. For so many African-Americans, there isn't this ability to telecommute."

Last week, the 66 year old announced she is donating $10 million (£8 million) to aid the fight against the coronavirus.