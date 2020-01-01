John Legend and Hillary Clinton to deliver special commencement speeches

Singer John Legend, comedian Jimmy Fallon, and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be sharing their words of wisdom with graduating students in a commencement speech podcast special.

Class of 2020 scholars won't be able to experience the traditional academic ceremony any time soon due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so iHeartMedia bosses have recruited a string of famous faces to record inspiring messages for a one-off show.

Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020 will also feature input from actress Sienna Miller, funnywoman Chelsea Handler, makeup mogul Bobbi Brown, journalist Katie Couric, former American football star Eli Manning, and musicians Kesha, Tim McGraw, Khalid, Pitbull, Halsey, and DJ Khaled, among many others.

In a statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter, iHeartPodcast Network president Conal Byrne writes, "Because so many schools and colleges have moved to online learning to ensure the safety of their students, many graduates are missing their commencement ceremonies, traditionally such significant milestones in their lives.

"High school and college seniors are always in need of inspiration, reassurance and life advice as they head into the next chapter of their lives, and that is especially true this year.

"Speeches for the Class of 2020 brings together some of the most experienced and inspiring people in the country today to celebrate the resilience, strength and accomplishments of this year’s graduates. These are the speakers our graduates would have had at their real-world ceremonies if not for current circumstances, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring them together through this podcast."

A number of network hosts, including Ryan Seacrest, Angie Martinez, and Bobby Bones, will also record speeches for the podcast special, which will go live on May 15.