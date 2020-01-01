Timothee Chalamet struggled with scorching temperatures while filming Dune

Timothee Chalamet struggled to shoot the new Dune movie in scorching desert temperatures.

The Oscar-nominated actor stars as young royal Paul Atreides in director Denis Villeneuve's remake of the sci-fi epic, and in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine accompanying new images from the movie, the Call Me by Your Name star revealed the difficulties of filming in the desert.

"I remember going out of my room at 2am, and it being probably 100 degrees," he recalled. "The shooting temperature was sometimes 120 degrees. They put a cap on it out there, if it gets too hot. I forget what the exact number is, but you can't keep working."

Chalamet and his co-star Rebecca Ferguson wore thick, rubbery armoured costumes, called stillsuits, during filming, and this helped them to realistically portray their characters' frustration and tiredness while in the desert.

"In a really grounded way, it was helpful to be in the stillsuits and to be at that level of exhaustion," he shared.

The film was shot in remote desert locations in Jordan and on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the 24-year-old found the shoot to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"It was really surreal. There are these Goliath landscapes, which you may imagine existing on planets in our universe, but not on Earth," Chalamet explained.

The Vanity Fair images also showed his co-stars Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin in costume as their characters.

Dune is set in a distant future and follows the complex story of royal houses who battle for control of the desert planet Arrakis, the only source of a drug named "the spice", which can give people superhuman powers and is therefore the most valuable commodity in the universe.

The latest adaptation of Frank Herbert's book is being released in two instalments, the first of which is set to hit cinemas on 18 December.