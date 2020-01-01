NEWS Cannes Film Festival unlikely to go ahead 'in its original form' Newsdesk Share with :







Cannes Film Festival bosses have acknowledged that the 2020 edition of the annual event is unlikely to take place "in its original form" this year.



The 73rd edition of the prestigious French film festival was originally set to get underway in May, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and organisers hoped to stage it in late June or early July.



However, following French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement on Monday that all festivals or events with large gatherings would be cancelled until at least mid-July, the organisers have accepted going forward with the traditional event "is no longer an option".



"We acknowledged that the postponement of the 73rd International Cannes Film Festival, initially considered for the end of June to the beginning of July, is no longer an option," they said in a statement. "It is clearly difficult to assume that the Festival de Cannes could be held this year in its original form."



Officials went on to reveal that they were working to stage some form of the event this year.



"Nevertheless, since yesterday evening we have started many discussions with professionals, in France and abroad. They agree that the Festival de Cannes, an essential pillar for the film industry, must explore all contingencies allowing to support the year of Cinema by making Cannes 2020 real, in a way or another," the statement continued.



"Each and everyone knows that many uncertainties are still reigning over the international health situation. We hope to be able to communicate promptly regarding the shapes that this Cannes 2020 will take."



On Monday, Macron extended the lockdown in France to 11 May and ruled that all public gathering spaces, including cinemas, restaurants, and bars would remain closed until further notice. There are 98,700 active cases in France, with 15,700 deaths.