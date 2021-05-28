NEWS Mark Wahlberg's sci-fi movie Infinite pushed to 2021 Newsdesk Share with :







Mark Wahlberg's upcoming sci-fi movie Infinite will now be released in 2021.



The Antoine Fuqua-directed film was originally set to be unveiled in cinemas on 7 August, but due to the coronavirus crisis, bosses at Paramount Pictures have decided to shift the debut until 28 May 2021 - which coincides with Memorial Day weekend in the United States.



In an interview with Deadline, Infinite producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura explained that he is compelled by the feature's relevance to the current Covid-19 pandemic sweeping the world.



"This movie is probably different than others, in that its ambition is such that it is timely in this moment, asking the kinds of questions that we are all asking ourselves sitting at home," he told the outlet.



Infinite depicts the story of a troubled man who discovered that his hallucinations are actually visions from past lives. The flick also features Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dylan O'Brien, Sophie Cookson, and Rupert Friend.



And although Infinite is to be delayed by over 10 months, Di Bonaventura and his team are continuing to edit the movie as if it were due for a summer 2020 release:



"(We) act like we are keeping that same date, to keep up the passion and the intensity. If you don't manage it correctly, what can happen is you start cutting for cutting's sake, and you can take the life out of something," the producer shared, while Fuqua noted that editing under lockdown has presented challenges: "God forbid there's an Internet connection issue to the system. Everything freezes, you have to wait and when we jump back on the call, it's the next day and the urgency and the feeling and the excitement in the immediacy of the moment, sometimes gets lost."