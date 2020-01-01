Tom Hardy returning to CBeebies Bedtime Stories for a week

Tom Hardy is returning to read a week's worth of CBeebies Bedtime Stories to children in lockdown.

The Peaky Blinders star, 42, first appeared on the U.K. children's TV channel in 2016, and his instalment proved popular, with it being requested more than one million times on the BBC's iPlayer service.

Tom is now back due to popular demand to help comfort youngsters struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Announcing his return, he shared: "Hello. I’m Tom. Sometimes, on a day like this, I feel strong and happy. But, on other days, I just need somebody to give me a hug."

Tom filmed the readings in his garden alongside his French bulldog Blue and the episodes will air from 27 April to 1 May. He will read Hug Me by Simona Ciraolo, Under The Same Sky by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnston, There’s a Tiger in the Garden by Lizzy Stewart, Don’t Worry, Little Crab by Chris Haughton, and The Problem With Problems by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks.

"It goes without saying how thrilled we are to have Tom reading more stories for us," said Cheryl Taylor, head of content at BBC Children's, in a statement. "It's during challenging times like this that the BBC serves its purpose to entertain the whole of the U.K. and these new stories are guaranteed to do just that with their themes of long distance friendship, sharing problems and true courage in overcoming seemingly impossible challenges."