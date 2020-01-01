Amy Schumer donates essential supplies to friend's struggling New York hospital

Amy Schumer has helped out her friend's struggling New York hospital by donating essential supplies amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The I Feel Pretty star has pledged 2,500 N95 surgical masks to the Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, New York, as well as 2,500 kits comprised of sanitiser and prevention essentials, her friend Jen Cloudman told People.

The nurse, who is treating people battling the coronavirus, commented: "We've been friends for probably almost 30 years now, since we were 11 years old. We talk all the time.

"So, we have a group chat where we just kind of support each other, especially in this time, and it was there that she reached out and said like, 'We're going to do this, I can do this, I can help.'"

Amy teamed up with Bethenny Frankel's foundation BStrong to make the donation earlier this month, and in a sweet video exchange between the pair, Jen gushed: "You don't even know how much it means to us. It makes us feel safer. We are extremely grateful. Everybody here has really, really been through a lot the last few weeks, and to know there's people looking out for us, doing whatever they can, makes a big difference."

"I'm so grateful to you guys," Amy added. "I'm so sorry you have to go through this. I'm so proud to know you Jen."