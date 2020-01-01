Sam Raimi confirms involvement with Doctor Strange sequel

Sam Raimi has confirmed his involvement in the Doctor Strange sequel.

It was reported in February that the Evil Dead filmmaker would be helming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in which Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as the powerful sorcerer.

Raimi, who previously directed the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, recently spoke about his involvement with the Marvel gig, but stopped short of confirming he'll direct.

"I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me, he was probably at number five for me of great comic book characters. He was so original," he quipped during a press junket to promote his upcoming Quibi series, 50 States of Fright, according to GamesRadar+.

He also talked about a scene in Spider-Man 2, in which Daily Bugle editor J. Jonah Jameson, played by J.K. Simmons, discusses what nickname he should give Doctor Octavius, who is terrorising New York City. When the name Doctor Strange is suggested, Jameson notes that it's perfect, but "is already taken".

"When we had that moment in Spider-Man 2 I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie, so it was really funny to me that coincidentally that line was in the movie. I gotta say I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to be involved in the project," Raimi explained.

Raimi is believed to be replacing Scott Derrickson, who stepped down from the project due to creative differences with Marvel, although he’s still attached to serve as an executive producer. Derrickson has publicly declared his support for Raimi on Twitter.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be released in November 2021.