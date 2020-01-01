Tiger King star Joe Exotic in talks to host radio show from prison - report

Tiger King star Joe Exotic is reportedly in talks to host his own radio show.

Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness follows the exploits of Joe, a prolific tiger breeder who once ran a zoo in Oklahoma. He is currently serving a 22-year sentence in jail for wildlife violations and plotting to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

But while he's locked up in Texas following his 2019 conviction, his husband Dillon Passage told U.K. newspaper Metro that the zookeeper-turned-felon is in high demand and in negotiations to hit the airwaves with a new radio show.

"This radio station here in the U.S. wants him to have his own radio show from inside the prison," he said. "So, we'll see what happens with that. It's kind of mind-blowing."

Talking about Joe's reaction to the monumental success of Tiger King, Dillon added: "I know he absolutely loves the attention. He's got a load of really good feedback, a lot of letters, a lot of emails."

The shocking programme became an instant hit with fans amid the coronavirus lockdown, having reached a U.S. TV audience of 34.3 million unique viewers within the first 10 days of its release, according to Nielsen estimates.

Several spin-offs, including a reported movie, a TV series starring Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon, and an Investigation Discovery channel project are also believed to be in the works.