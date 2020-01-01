Julia Louis-Dreyfus: 'Cancer battle inspired me to make a difference to the planet'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus's perspective on life changed after she fought stage two breast cancer in 2017.

In an interview with People, the Veep star recalled how her illness made her face up to her mortality, and at one stage, she asked herself "how best" she might spend her "remaining time on this planet".

"I never thought I was immortal, but you don't spend a lot of time thinking about the end of your life," she said in a cover interview for the publication's first-ever Earth Day special issue.

Julia then noted that her health scare inspired her to work on ways to preserve the planet for her sons Henry and Charlie, so she joined the Board of Trustees at the Natural Resources Defense Council - the leading U.S. environmental advocacy group working with top scientists globally to protect the Earth.

"I'm keenly aware of the burden that my children will have, and their children will have, if this challenge doesn't get met," the 59-year-old added. "I see it as my responsibility to try and right this ship. My life will be well-spent doing that."

The venture isn't entirely new for Julia, who first got involved in activism when she was made aware of the effects of pollution on the local beach where her children used to play.

She joined Heal the Bay, a non-profit devoted to protecting California's coastline and waterways, and the actress insisted that through activism and raising awareness, the effects of climate change can be reversed.

"The American people are go-getters," she insisted. "When there's a problem, they roll up their sleeves. No matter what party you're in, we all want to leave a clean and better planet for our children and our children's children."