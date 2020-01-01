Robert De Niro and Jennifer Lopez thank New York medical staff in video briefing clips

Robert De Niro and Jennifer Lopez have heaped praise on healthcare workers tackling the coronavirus crisis at a New York hospital in special video messages.

At NewYork–Presbyterian Hospital, daily live video briefings, led by Executive Vice President and COO Dr. Laura Forese, are provided for all 47,000 employees to ensure staff are aware of what's happening during the pandemic.

This week, actor De Niro and singer/actress Lopez took the time to record special messages to boost morale among those working on the frontlines.

"I'm a New Yorker just like you, the only difference is, you are all heroes," said the Taxi Driver star. "Your commitment, courage, selflessness and your passionate care for your fellow citizens has gone above and beyond the call of duty. I am just overwhelmed with appreciation and respect for the work you're doing."

He added: "You really are my heroes. You're heroes to all of us. With little thought for yourselves, you're heroically throwing yourselves into the frontlines of saving lives, saving our city, and saving our society. God bless you all, please stay safe, and, from the bottom of my heart, thank you."

In her segment, On The Floor hitmaker Jennifer said: "I just want to thank all of the hospital workers, the doctors, the nurses and staff at NewYork–Presbyterian Hospital, for fighting the good fight...Your heroic efforts have not gone unnoticed... We love you, we thank you, and stay safe."

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bette Midler, Robin Roberts, and Mariah Carey have all shared support for medical staff in the Big Apple, which has been hit hard by the Covid-19 virus.