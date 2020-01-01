The Mandalorian given docuseries treatment for Star Wars Day

Director Jon Favreau is taking Star Wars fans behind the scenes of his hit spin-off show The Mandalorian in a new docuseries.

The eight-episode Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will delve into different aspects of the TV show and feature interviews with the cast and crew, roundtable conversations, and never-before-seen footage.

Favreau, who created the storyline and served as showrunner, will host the new series, which will debut on streaming service Disney+ on May 4, the date informally recognised worldwide as Star Wars Day, when devotees greet one another by uttering, "May the Fourth be with you" - a play on the famous line, "May the Force be with you".

In a statement, he says: "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1.

"We had a great experience making the show and we're looking forward to sharing it with you."

The Mandalorian premiered in the U.S. when Disney+ first launched in November, but fans in the U.K. and Europe only recently got to check out the show as the streaming service debuted in select territories there last month.

The second season of The Mandalorian, starring Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, is expected to hit screens this autumn.