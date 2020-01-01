NEWS Rosario Dawson forced to live apart from boyfriend during lockdown Newsdesk Share with :







Rosario Dawson has had to give up a dream vacation with her politician boyfriend Cory Booker due to the coronavirus lockdown.



The couple was hoping to make time for its first proper getaway this month but had to cancel as the two can't even be together.



New Jersey senator Booker had to stay in Washington, D.C. for work, while the actress is taking care of her high-risk parents.



"We are so many thousands of miles apart," she tells Entertainment Tonight. "It's so challenging. That was sort of the dedication during this quarantine - to take care of (my dad), while he (Cory) was still in D.C. working on the stimulus package.



"He's been campaigning the whole year and it was just only a couple of months since we started dating, so we've not really had a really good chunk of time together because of our work and our family and all the other things... What was supposed to be our longest time together, is now our longest period apart from each other."



But Dawson is committed to the relationship, explaining Booker is one of the sweetest people she has ever met.



"He marathoned all of Jane the Virgin," she explains. "He's seen every episode just because he wanted to see the last two seasons with me... He's been very encouraging and very supportive.



"He's just a good, really good guy through and through. To see him, and witness him, and love him through such incredible, powerful stages in his life in just this past year... it's been amazing to see how his energy is just unwavering. It's powerful."



Booker's busy year has included a presidential run - he dropped out of the race to become the Democrats' pick to challenge Donald Trump for the top job at the White House in January.