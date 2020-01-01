NEWS Bob Dylan blocking Stephen Colbert from parody performance Newsdesk Share with :







Folk rock icon Bob Dylan has barred Stephen Colbert from performing a TV parody of his 1965 song Subterranean Homesick Blues.



During an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, the TV host revealed that he had reached out to Dylan's representatives for permission to stage the funny segment in response to the musician's 17-minute-long Murder Most Foul - his first new song in eight years - which dropped in late March and was inspired by the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy in 1963. However, Colbert's request was denied.



"I've got a beef with Bob Dylan right now," he told actress Cate Blanchett when she appeared remotely as his guest. "I wanted to do a parody of the Subterranean Homesick Blues in response to Bob Dylan putting out this new album (sic), about the death of John F. Kennedy... and he will not let me do it."



"Why wouldn't Bob let me do it?" he asked Blanchett, who was one of the stars who portrayed Dylan in the 2007 movie I'm Not There.



"I think it's the word parody," the Oscar winner mused. "If you'd said you wanna inhabit... Words matter to Dylan!"

"D**n poets and their words...!" joked Colbert. "I wanna personally mock you and your entire work!"