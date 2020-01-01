Mark Ruffalo open to playing Hulk in future Marvel projects

Mark Ruffalo is keen to reprise his role as Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, in any future Marvel projects.

The three-time Oscar nominee made his debut as the scientist with the angry alter ego in The Avengers back in 2012, and went on to star in the blockbuster ensemble movies Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

In a new interview with Variety, Ruffalo confessed he'd love to play the Hulk once again, but the decision ultimately lies in the hands of Marvel bosses.

"There's nothing completely at a place where it's a done deal. There's some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up in She-Hulk," he explained, referencing the upcoming Disney+ series. "If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting. Right now, that's about it. That's all there is on the table."

He also revealed that he'd like to have a standalone Hulk movie, following in the footsteps of Eric Bana and Edward Norton, who both fronted their own blockbusters while playing the green superhero.

"There's an idea that I think could be really interesting. We've never really followed him into his life. He's always kind of off on the side. He's like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers," Ruffalo joked, referencing the infamous side characters in William Shakespeare's play Hamlet. "It'd be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies."

And just to keep fans on their toes about the possibility of a future crossover between the Avengers and X-Men, following Disney's merger with Fox, Ruffalo said he'd love to team up with one particular razor-clawed hero.

"Maybe Hulk and Wolverine could hook up," he laughed.