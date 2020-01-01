Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro offering walk-on role in Killers of the Flower Moon

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are giving fans the opportunity to win a walk-on role in Martin Scorsese's crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon.

The actors, both frequent Scorsese collaborators, are both set to reunite with The Irishman director on the movie adaptation of David Grann's bestselling book, which follows the FBI's investigation into the 1920s Osage murders - when Native Americans were killed soon after oil deposits were found underneath their land.

On Wednesday, The Wolf of Wall Street actor announced that one lucky fan could land themselves a walk-on role in the movie by donating to the ALL IN Challenge to help feed the vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Bob and I are going to be starring in a film called Killers of the Flower Moon. If you ever wondered what it was like to be able to work with the great Martin Scorsese, this is your chance," DiCaprio said in a video posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

"We want to offer you a walk-on role, you'll spend a day on the set with the three of us and of course you'll attend the premiere," De Niro added.

In the caption, DiCaprio wrote, "We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That's why we're asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge."

Fans can enter the prize draw by donating whatever amount they can to the challenge. All of the donations will go towards the Meal on Wheels and No Kid Hungry, nonprofit organisations which are providing meals for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and America's Food Fund, which was recently set up by DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs, among others, to support Feeding America and World Central Kitchen during the crisis.

At the end of the video, the duo called upon Matthew McConaughey, Ellen DeGeneres, and Jamie Foxx to create experiences as part of the fundraising initiative.