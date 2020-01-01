NEWS Kick-Ass stars to celebrate 10th-anniversary with virtual reunion Newsdesk Share with :







Chloe Grace Moretz will host a Kick-Ass 10th-anniversary celebration on Instagram Live on Thursday.



The actress will team up with co-stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Christopher Mintz-Plasse to mark a decade since the hit superhero movie dropped in cinemas worldwide.



"So excited to tell you guys... I was chatting with @aarontaylorjohnson and @mintzplasse and we decided to go on my Instagram live tomorrow at 12pm Pacific time to chat with all of you about our movie #KickAss in honour of the 10th anniversary," Chloe wrote on Instagram."So think of your questions :) and put them in the comments below and we will answer them live!! Can’t wait !! see you tomorrow."



Chloe starred as ruthless vigilante Hit-Girl in the film, which sees teenager Dave Lizewski, as played by Aaron, set out to become a real-life superhero, calling himself Kick-Ass. Christopher plays Red Mist in the flick.



The Greta star has been active online this week amid the Covid-19 lockdown, and launched the #saferathome workout series alongside trainer to the stars, Jason Walsh, on Tuesday.



The Kick-Ass 10th-anniversary celebration takes place at 3pm EST.