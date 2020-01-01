Gal Gadot wanted Chris Pine back for Wonder Woman 1984

Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins were determined to bring Chris Pine back for Wonder Woman 1984.

The Israeli actress made her debut as the iconic Amazonian superhero in the comic book adaptation back in 2017, alongside Pine, who played her love interest and ally, Steve Trevor.

However, he was tragically killed off while sacrificing himself during the epic battle scene in the final throes of the movie, leaving Wonder Woman, also known as Diana Prince, bereft with grief.

When it was announced last year that Pine would be reprising his role as the former U.S. soldier for the sequel, fans were intrigued as to how he could have been brought back to life, and Gadot has now revealed that she and director Jenkins were determined to make sure he was back for the follow-up.

"Chris was an integral part of the movie, and of its success," she told Empire magazine. "And because he and I and Patty really enjoyed working together, we all wanted to have him back. And Patty and (co-writer) Geoff Johns found the best way that serves the narrative to bring Steve back."

While she refused to divulge how Trevor returns, she did hint that something "crazy" was going to happen in the sequel, and said that the superhero has matured since the first film.

"The first movie was a coming of age, it was Diana becoming Wonder Woman. She was very naive and she didn't understand the complexities of life. A fish out of water. In this movie, that's not the case whatsoever," Gadot shared. "Diana has evolved. She's much more mature and very wise. However, she's very lonely. She lost all of her team members and she's guarded. And then something crazy happens."

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to be released on 14 August.