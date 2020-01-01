NEWS Tom Hardy's Al Capone biopic heading to video-on-demand Newsdesk Share with :







Tom Hardy's Al Capone biopic will be released on video-on-demand in May.



The Dark Knight Rises actor portrayed America's most notorious gangster in the biopic, which was originally titled Fonzo, in early 2018 ahead of a planned release in 2019, but that date came and went without any updates.



However, on Wednesday, after around a year of silence about the project, director Josh Trank shared the trailer on Twitter and revealed its new title - Capone - and that it would be released on video-on-demand on 12 May.



"TRAILER. Tom Hardy. Capone. Coming MAY 12. (Different title. My cut.)," he tweeted, referencing the drama with his ill-fated reboot of Fantastic Four in 2015. He had creative differences with Fox executives during post-production and declared the finished film was not his version.



In separate tweets, Trank, making his first directorial outing since the debacle, explained that Capone was supposed to have a theatrical release but he turned to digital following the closure of cinemas due to the Covid-19 crisis.



"Will be on streaming! Planned as theatrical, but hopefully will be on the big screen later this year!" the director wrote, before adding, "It was supposed to be in theatres next month, but there's no theatres. I'm very grateful we can do it this way for everyone at home right now."



Knives Out director Rian Johnson vouched for the movie on Twitter by writing, "This movie is bats**t bonkers (in the best possible way) and believe me you’re going to want to see it."



Capone depicts the criminal's life after his stint in prison, when he begins to suffer from dementia and becomes haunted by his violent past. The screenplay was written by Trank and it also stars Kyle MacLachlan, Linda Cardellini, Jack Lowden, and Matt Dillon.



It will be available for a 48-hour rental from 12 May.