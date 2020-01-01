Cate Blanchett kept hammer from Thor: Ragnarok

Cate Blanchett has revealed she has Thor's hammer at home.

In a recent video interview for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Australian actress, who played villain Hela in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, said she had been cleaning her house during self-isolation and proudly displayed the superhero's hammer Mjolnir, which is usually seen in the hands of Thor actor Chris Hemsworth.

"You know how that Thor film that was shut down in Australia? It wasn't anything to do with Covid-19. It was because I got the hammer," she stated. "I have Mjölnir here. And, look at how easy I can lift it."

Earlier in the interview, Blanchett disclosed she also has a collection of props from her time playing elf Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, including elf ears and hobbit feet that she "couldn't find" in time to show Colbert.

"I know the kids have Hobbit feet somewhere and I thought, 'Oh, I'd love to show them to you.' Couldn't find them. But I did find Tauriel's fighting blades," she said as she waved the blades in front of her webcam.

Colbert, amused, lightly accused Blanchett of stealing the blades from Evangeline Lilly, who played Tauriel in The Hobbit trilogy, and she replied, "Actually you did not see those. Don't speak to Evangeline Lilly anytime soon."

Elsewhere in the interview, Colbert asked Blanchett about schooling her children under lockdown in the U.K. and she expressed her admiration for teachers.

"I do have a profound respect - I always have - for teachers, but you know, I'm more like the homeroom teacher who has no particular skill, but I can corral people into doing things," she said.