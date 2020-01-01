Sean Penn keen to roll out Covid-19 testing across the United States

Sean Penn is on a mission to get the whole of America tested for the Covid-19 virus.

The actor and founder of the Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) disaster relief charity, is currently focusing his efforts on coronavirus testing in Southern California, but he told MSNBC he plans to take his work nationwide.

Sean has partnered with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office and the city’s fire department to create free drive-in test sites for those who have qualified symptoms.

Explaining how his team is “multiplying” the number of sites they’re establishing every day, he said: “One of the things we always have to remember is that all of this is very liquid because the tests do change, we do look towards the next most rapid test that has integrity."

While Sean admitted the coordination efforts “have been difficult", the rollout of testing is in “phase one”, he said, which is to take over sites managed by the Los Angeles Fire Department, allowing officers to return to their daily duties.

Phase two will see CORE establish independent sites working with Los Angeles County, reported Deadline, while phrase three will be partnering with “other community and non-governmental organisations (NGOs)” for a regional and national approach.

“All this is liquid, but we do look toward the next most rapid test that has integrity,” the 59-year-old concluded.

Sean started CORE as a response to the deadly 2010 earthquake in Haiti.