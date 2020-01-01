NEWS Elizabeth McGovern has claimed she taught Brad Pitt how to kiss Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Downton Abbey' star appeared opposite the Hollywood Hunk in 1994 film 'The Favor' and she joked she "made him the man he is" because of their scenes together.



Elizabeth made the revelation as she and her 'Downton' co-stars Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville and Allen Leech sat down for a game of 'Sip It or Spill It' with Kelly Clarkson on the singer's talk show.



The host described the game as a "sophisticated version of 'Never Have I Ever'" and saw the guests sipping tea and giving details if they had done the acts in question.



Hugh lifted his tea towards his lips and said: "Sip it and spill it if you've ever snogged Brad Pitt."



Kelly clarified: "Snogged means kissed right?"



The 'Breakaway' singer then questioned whether the actor was planning to take a drink but he insisted: "Well I'm just picking it [up]."



However, Elizabeth, 58, took a sip of her drink and grinned as she raised her hand.



She said: "Somebody had to. I did it as a paid job because we were on a set, acting."



Kelly commented: "What a beautifully-paid job."



Elizabeth added: "Yes. There are worse ways to earn a living, so I was not complaining. But yes, he cut his teeth with me, I think. I made him the man that he is. He's learned everything from me!"



Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed the 'Downton' cast will be reuniting once again for another movie.



Producer Gareth Neame said: "We are totally committed to making a sequel if we can bring all the elements back.

"During the course of this year, we will have a script and we will try to assemble all the actors again, you know, as soon as we can."