NEWS John Travolta has paid tribute to his late son Jett on what would have been 28th birthday Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘Grease’ star and his wife Kelly Preston have publicly remembered their late son, who passed away in 2009 during a family trip to the Bahamas, when he hit his head on a bathtub after suffering a seizure at their home on Grand Bahama Island.



In a post on Instagram that featured a black and white photo of himself and Jett, the 66-year-old actor wrote: “Happy Birthday Jetty! We love you! (sic)”



Following his post, several stars left comments showing their support, including Queen Latifa - who left a series of praying and heart emojis - and musician Tommy Lee, who commented with a purple heart emoji.



Olivia Newton John - who starred alongside John in ‘Grease’ - also left a comment, which consisted of a praying emoji, a red heart, and a rainbow.



John’s wife Kelly shared her own image of herself giving Jett a hug.



She wrote alongside it: “Happy Birthday to our sweetest Jetty, we love you!! (sic)”



Both John and Kelly - who married in 1991 - tagged each other in their posts, as well as their 20-year-old daughter Ella, who shared her own post remembering her big brother.



She posted: “Happy Birthday to my brother Jett, I love you so much (sic)”



The couple are also parents to nine-year-old son Benjamin, who was born just over a year after Jett’s tragic passing.



John has previously credited Benjamin with helping to “re-bond” the family after the “tremendous loss” they suffered following Jett’s death.



The ‘Pulp Fiction’ star said in 2016: “We certainly have bonded together. Certainly, having little Ben has been a beautiful kind of glue for us to re-bond after a tremendous loss.”