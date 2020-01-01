My So-Called Life cast enjoy 'heartfelt and overdue' virtual reunion

Claire Danes recently reunited with her My So-Called Life co-stars for a video call on Zoom.

The Homeland actress was the breakout star of the teen drama TV series, which ran for one season from 1994 to 1995, and 26 years on from its debut, she reconnected with her former co-stars for a "heartfelt and overdue" online get-together.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the star gathered Wilson Cruz, Bess Armstrong, Devon Odessa, Tom Irwin, Mary Kay Place, A.J. Langer, Devon Gummersall, and creator Winnie Holzman for the chat, with Cruz gushing over his pals in a sweet post on Twitter.

"So...This happened the other night. Most of the #MySoCalledLife cast was available for what turned out to be a very comforting, sweet, heartfelt and overdue reunion," he wrote. "We all have such love for each other, even 26 years later. It was overwhelming to see all of those faces together."

Fans was overjoyed about the reunion, with one gushing that it "warmed my heart so much (and) brought a tear to my eye," while another said, "OMG! I needed to see this so much."

However, many fans questioned why Jared Leto, who played heartthrob Jordan Catalano, wasn't present. The star and his rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars has been busy working on a limited collection of AMERICA merchandise, including sweaters and hoodies which urge fans to "Wash Your F**king Hands" amid the Covid-19 crisis. He is donating 100 per cent of profits from the sales to nonprofit organisation Global Giving.