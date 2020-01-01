Kristin Davis tapped to host new TV dating show

Former Sex and the City actress Kristin Davis has been tapped to host new dating show Labor of Love.

Premiering on 21 May on Fox, the new show follows former The Bachelor star Kristy Katzmann, who is 41 years old and ready to have a child, but has yet to find the perfect man.

Katzmann will be matched with 15 potential suitors who are vying for her affection, and "each week, the aspiring fathers-to-be will be faced with challenges that will put their parenting and partnership skills to the test."

"If they prove worthy, they will advance to the next week, and for those who don't, Kristy will let them know that she does not see herself starting a family with them," a synopsis for the show, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, reads.

After eight weeks, Katzmann, with the help of Davis, will decide if one of the men is the perfect match for her, or if she'd rather become a mother on her own.

"@laboroflovefox is coming! Tune in May 21st to see our show," Davis wrote on social media. "It's quite fun and very interesting. My biggest surprise was the intensity of the men's desire to have a baby too! Can't wait for you all to see it. #laboroflove."

"When I first heard the premise of Labor of Love, I knew I had to be a part of this show," she explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "I believe every woman should feel empowered to go after their dreams, whether it be professional or personal, and to be at Kristy's side as she took her future into her own hands was truly exciting."