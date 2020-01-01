NEWS Ellen DeGeneres offers a fan chance to co-host talk show in return for charity donation Newsdesk Share with :







The 62-year-old star was urged to take part in the All In challenge - which brings together high-profile figures to raise money for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic via charities including Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, Feeding America, and World Central Kitchen - by Leonardo DiCaprio and she responded by offering a $1 million personal donation and encouraging her supporters to give money in order to have the chance to sit alongside her on her daytime programme.



Ellen said: "I love a challenge so here's what I'm offering. Someone who donates at least $25 will get to chance to be my co-host for a show.



"You'll spend the day in the studio, learn how we produce it... You'll get to be next to me when I do the monologue and join me as I interview celebrity guests. And finally, Andy will drive you home."



Ellen - who is married to Portia De Rossi - admitted she was inspired to make a huge personal donation too as she's been "devastated" seeing footage of people struggling for food.



She said: "Finally, I have been so devastated by seeing all the people lined up waiting for food. Every time I see those cars and those people, I cry.



"I can't imagine what it's like to be sitting for hours and hours waiting to get food and hoping there's even going to be any left by the time you get there.



"It's heartbreaking and it's overwhelming. I've already given to some of my favourite charities, including Direct Relief because so many people need money, but today Portia and I are personally donating $1 million to Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America's Food Fund.



"I usually don't talk about my personal donations. It's something I keep private, but I'm really hoping that this inspires anyone that's in a position to help to help because there's a lot of need out there."



The 'Finding Dory' star then challenged Justin Timberlake and Laura Dern to take part.